JKBOSE Kargil division result declared for Class 10, 12: Here’s how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced results for class 10 and class 12 Kargil division annual exams. Students can check their results by visiting the official website — jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the JKBOSE exams can check their Kargil division result using their roll number.

JKBOSE Kargil Divison Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website — jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Class 9th RR, summer zone, Jammu Division’ link.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on ‘results’ tab.

Step 4: Click on the link that reads ‘View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil’.

Step 5: A new window will open. Now, enter your roll number, captcha and click on submit.

Step 6: Your results will be displayed. Save the page for future reference.

The board had also recently declared the class 10 result for schools in its Jammu division in which girl students outshined boys by scoring a higher pass percentage of 72.70 per cent.

Results for result for JKBOSE Leh division have also been announced. Candidates can click on ”View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Leh’ link from the results tab to check their results.