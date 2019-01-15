JKBOSE Jammu summer zone 10th date sheet released, check here

JKBOSE Jammu summer zone 10th date sheet: Jammu and Kashmir state board of school education (JKBOSE) has announced the datesheet for the secondary (Class 10) Jammu province (Summer zone) examinations. The JKBOSE Class 10 exams will be held from February 27 to March 19, 2019.

The practical examination in Science, Home Science, Computer Science and Music will be conducted on March 22, 2019.

February 27: Additional/ Optional

March 2: Social Science

March 6: English

March 9: Mathematics/ Music/ Painting/ Art and Drawing

March 13: Science (Physics, Chemistry and Life Science/ Home Science)

March 16: Hindi/ Urdu

March 19: Vocational (Health Care/ Retail/ Tourism/ Information/ Technology/ Security/ Agriculture/ Beauty Wellness/ Media and Entertainment/ Physical Education and Sports)

“Music/ Painting/ Art and Drawing and Homecience is meant for Blind/ Deaf and Dumb candidates only in lieu of Mathematics and Science.”

“The examinees are advised to adhere to the instructions strictly given on the back side of the admit cards to be issued to them in due course of time and bring the same (Admit Card) on all days of examination for verification,” mentioned the official notification.