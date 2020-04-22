Jammu Kashmir Board to evaluate Class 10, 12 exam answer scripts from home

Decision on the pending exams not yet, (Express Photo by ABHISEK SAHA / Representational image) Decision on the pending exams not yet, (Express Photo by ABHISEK SAHA / Representational image)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to resume the evaluation process of answer scripts of class 10 and 12 annual examinations held in the summer zones of Jammu division in ‘work from home’ model. The evaluators or sub-examiners can check the answer scripts at home as a one-time exception.

The decision has been taken in view of ongoing lockdown in view of the emerging situation due to the threat of coronavirus.

An order issued by the Department of School Education read: “The remaining unevaluated answer scripts of 10th and 12th class be issued to the eligible sub examiners/ evaluators for evaluation from their homes instead of routine table evaluation as one-time exception”.

This should be done after adopting adequate mechanisms to ensure the safety, security, and confidentiality of the answer sheets, for which the joint secretary (or secrecy) should work out all required modalities, the order added.

It also said that proportionate marks in the practical examination of SSE (class 10th) 2020 annual regular summer zone shall be awarded to the examinees corresponding to the marks scored by them in the science theory subject.

The order further reads that the appropriate decision about the non-conduct of examination in some theory papers of HSP-II (Class 12) 2020 annual regular summer zone, Jammu will be taken after the completion of the evaluation of all those papers which have already been conducted and reviewing/ assessing the situation at that time.

“However, all the other norms of conduct or evaluation as envisaged in the relevant regulations shall be applicable,” the order read.

This follows concurrence by KK Sharma, advisor to UT’s Lt Governor, to a detailed proposal submitted to him with all the facts, figures and suggestions in this regard through the Principal Secretary School Education department Dr Asgar Hasan Samoon.

