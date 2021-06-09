Jammu and Kashmir JKBOSE Class 11, 12 board exams cancelled

Following the cue of other state boards, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) today decided to cancel the Class 11 and 12 board exams amid the second wave of Covid-19.

“In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JK UT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled,” the LG office of J&K tweeted.

It further states that the detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high level meeting on June 1 decided to cancel the Class 12 CBSE board exams. Other boards like CISCE and NIOS also followed suit and cancelled the board exams.

Several other states like Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among others have also scrapped the state board exams. However, Assam is an exception, as the state government announced to conduct the board exam in August.

Recently, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir announced 48-day summer vacation for educational institutions up to Class 12, including recognised private schools, falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division. An official order said all government and recognised private schools up to class 12 falling in Jammu division (summer zone) would observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 25 as per past practice.