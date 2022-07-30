scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 11th Result 2022 declared on jkbose.nic.in 

 JKBOSE class 11 exam was conducted from April 20 to May 13 for the Jammu division. The result link is available on the homepage of the official website. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 30, 2022 11:26:32 pm
jkbose 2020Candidates who appeared for the higher secondary exam can check their results at the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Representational image/ file

JKBOSE 11th result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 11 board result 2022 for the Jammu division. Candidates who appeared for the higher secondary exam can check their results at the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

 JKBOSE class 11 exam was conducted from April 20 to May 13 for the Jammu division. The result link is available on the homepage of the official website. 

JKBOSE Class 11 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website – jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will be able to see the JKBOSE Class 11 Result Link

Step 3: Click on it and enter the details asked to

Step 4: Once done, click on submit

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the same

Those students who appeared on the class 11 examination summer zone must check the result online. In order to download the Jammu & Kashmir Board class 11 result summer zone, use the details such as name, roll number, date of birth, etc. 

