JKBOSE HS part one, class 11 Jammu division result declared: Steps to download

JKBOSE HS part one, class 11 Jammu division result: The result is available at the official website, jkbose.ac.in. Students can download the result and can use it as a provisional mark sheet

JKBOSE 11th HS one result 2019: Check result at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE HS part one, class 11 Jammu division result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of higher secondary part one annual result for Jammu division, summer zone today – June 9 (Sunday). The result is available at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

The HS part one result is equivalent to class 11. Earlier, JKBOSE had declared the result for class 11 or HS result for Kashmir division. Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore has secured number one rank with 493 marks out of the total 500 in commerce stream.

JKBOSE HS part one, class 11 Jammu division result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘part one HS result 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number, click submit
Step 5: Result will appear

Download the result and take a print out, it will act as a provisional mark sheet.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts the exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

