JKBOSE Higher Secondary 12th Kashmir result: Offline modes to check marks

JKBOSE Higher Secondary part 2 12th Kashmir result: The Jammu Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) released the result for the higher secondary part two or class 12 annual result 2018 for regular-mode Kashmir region. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

In case candidates are not able to access the website, they can also opt for the offline ways of checking the result including SMS facility provided by the board. The students have to type jkbose12 followed by a space roll number and the send the same to 5676750, for instance, jkbose12 Roll No.

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir zone results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Examination Annual Regular 2019 Winter Zone Kashmir Division’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

The JKBOSE had declared the class 12 Jammu exam results earlier. In Jammu zone exam, 35,000 students appeared. The exam was topped by Neha Parihar from the science stream, with 97.2 per cent marks.

