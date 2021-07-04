JKBOSE Class 12th result for Jammu summer zone declared

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday declared the result for class 12 students for the summer zone. The board has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. To get results on SMS, students need to send JKBOSE10 < Roll No > to 5676750 (eg. JKBOSE10 2131422 send to 5676750)

Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hardwork. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 4, 2021

Candidates can check the JKBOSE class 12 result 2021 through the website. To check their marks, students need to enter their roll number and other details.

“Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work.,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘enter main site’

Step 3: Open the 12th result 2021 link for the summer zone.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on submit

Step 5: JKBOSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Recently, the JKBOSE had declared the results of Class 10 summer zone Jammu division. The result had been released on the official website jkbose.ac.in. A total of 81 per cent of girls cleared the exam while the pass percentage for boys was 75 per cent. This year, girls have outperformed boys.

The government schools performed better with a success rate of 67.04 per cent as compared to that of 55.88 per cent last year, hence recording a leap of 11.16 per cent.