JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet released, check at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the datesheet for first-year exam for the annual regular sessions for the diploma in elementary education on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.
The exams will begin from February 8, 2019 and last till February 22, 2019. These are the dates of theoretical exams and the dates of practical exams is yet to be announced. The practical subjects include, school internship, creative drama, fine arts and education.
JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet –
February 8 – Childhood and development of children
February 10 – Contemporary Indian society
February 12 – Education, society, curriculum and learners
February 14 – Towards understanding the self
February 15 – Pedagogy across the curriculum
February 16 – Children’s physical and emotional health, school health and eductaion
February 17 0 Proficiency in English
February 20 – Proficiency in Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Dogri/Punjabi
February 21 – Understanding language and early literacy
February 22 – Mathematics education for primary school children
JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, Under the notification section, click on ‘Datesheet D.El.Ed. first year annual 2019’ link
Step 3: A PDF will be open, download and save
Candidates need to save and download the datesheet for future reference