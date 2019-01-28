JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet released, check at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the datesheet for first-year exam for the annual regular sessions for the diploma in elementary education on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Advertising

The exams will begin from February 8, 2019 and last till February 22, 2019. These are the dates of theoretical exams and the dates of practical exams is yet to be announced. The practical subjects include, school internship, creative drama, fine arts and education.

JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet –

February 8 – Childhood and development of children

February 10 – Contemporary Indian society

February 12 – Education, society, curriculum and learners

February 14 – Towards understanding the self

February 15 – Pedagogy across the curriculum

February 16 – Children’s physical and emotional health, school health and eductaion

February 17 0 Proficiency in English

February 20 – Proficiency in Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Dogri/Punjabi

February 21 – Understanding language and early literacy

February 22 – Mathematics education for primary school children

JKBOSE D.El.Ed datesheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Under the notification section, click on ‘Datesheet D.El.Ed. first year annual 2019’ link

Step 3: A PDF will be open, download and save

Advertising

Candidates need to save and download the datesheet for future reference