JKBOSE commences Class 10 bi-annual session admission process, check details

JKBOSE Class 10 admission process 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the schedule for the secondary school examination (Class 10) bi-annual session 2020.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all the concerned that the following dates have been fixed for submission of admission cum permission forms along with prescribed fee of secondary school examination (Class 10th) bi-annual session 2020, falling in summer zone areas of Jammu province for those candidates whose result have been declared on October 3, 2019 for re-appear/ failure/ fresh/ backlog candidates,” read the official notification.

Though the admission process for the Class 10 examination has been closed, but candidates can submit the applications with a late fee of Rs 1,430 till November 27, and till December 9, with a late fee of Rs 2,370 respectively.

“The fresh private candidates who want to appear in the above said examination shall complete their eligibility before the last date of submission of examination forms with the prescribed fee of Rs 495 per candidate,” mentioned the notification.

Meanwhile, the Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) winter zone, Jammu Division examination are scheduled to be held between October 29, 2019 to November 1, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the dates for year-end examinations from Class 5 to Class 12 in the Valley to bring children back to school.

The announcement comes at a time when the region is in the midst of shutdown against the Centre’s August 5 decision to scrap the state’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

The move to conduct examinations is similar to 2016 when after months of violent protests in the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahedeen commander Burhan Wani, the then PDP government too had announced examinations amidst the shutdown.

The State Institute of Education (SEI) and J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have separately issued date sheets for Classes 5 to 12.