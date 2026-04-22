JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out: Download scorecards from jkresults.nic.in for summer zone

Results will be declared by the board on the official website

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 (HSC) results 2026 today on April 22. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now check their scores on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in, or the results porta at jkresults.nic.in.

Candidates can access their JKBOSE 12th result 2026 using their roll number. In addition, the board has also enabled the option to check results by name through third-party result portals.

How to check JKBOSE 12th result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website — jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Class 12 Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration details