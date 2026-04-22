JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out: Download scorecards from jkresults.nic.in for summer zone

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 (HSC) results 2026 today on April 22. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now check their scores on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in, or the results porta at jkresults.nic.in.
Candidates can access their JKBOSE 12th result 2026 using their roll number. In addition, the board has also enabled the option to check results by name through third-party result portals.
Step 1: Visit the official website — jkbose.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Class 12 Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration details
Step 4: Submit to view your scorecard
Step 5: Download and save for future reference
The online marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status. Students are advised to download and keep a copy for reference, while the original mark sheets will be distributed later through respective schools. To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the Class 12 result link, enter their credentials, and submit to view the scorecard.
Last year, the JKBOSE Class 12 result recorded an overall pass percentage of around 75%, with girls outperforming boys once again. Similar trends in performance and detailed data on toppers, stream-wise results, and district-wise statistics are expected to be released by the board soon.