JKBOSE class 12th Kargil division results 2018 declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE class 12th results 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for class 12 Kargil division results. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – jkbose.ac.in.
The Higher Secondary Part Two Examination (Class 12th) annual regular/private, 2018 – Kargil Division result can be either checked using roll number or by searching candidate’s name.
JKBOSE results 2018, here’s how to check
Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Examination (Class 12th) annual regular/private, 2018 Kargil division’
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.