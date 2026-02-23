JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2026: Jammu & Kashmir board examination begins

The Class 12 board examinations will run from February 23 to March 28, with strict adherence to the passing criteria set by JKBOSE.

By: Education Desk
Feb 23, 2026
JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2026: Jammu & Kashmir board examination beginsTo pass, candidates must secure at least 33 marks in English, while elective subjects demand a minimum of 36 per cent overall.(representative image/ Pexels)
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has commenced the Class 12th board exams for all soft zones from today. The first exam for Class 12 is general English. The exam, which began at 10 am, requires students to carry their admit card and school ID for verification. To pass, candidates are required to secure at least 33 marks in English, while elective subjects demand a minimum of 36 per cent overall.

The Class 12 board examinations will run from February 23 to March 28, with strict adherence to the passing criteria set by JKBOSE. As per Greater Kashmir, in Class 12, 39,226 students of the summer zone Jammu Division are taking the examinations.

JKBOSE Exam Day Guidelines

–Candidates appearing for the JKBOSE Class 12 summer zone exams must report to their centres at least an hour before the scheduled start.

–Admit cards are mandatory and must be accompanied by school IDs for verification.

–The board has strictly prohibited electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches, Bluetooth gadgets, and headphones inside the exam hall.

–Items like calculators, log tables, and other materials are also banned.

–Students will not be permitted to leave the hall until the exam concludes, and anyone caught cheating will be barred from continuing the test.

JKBOSE has consistently advised students to avoid unofficial websites and social media claims regarding result timings. Local reports reiterate that only updates published on official JKBOSE portals should be considered authentic.

JKBOSE Class 12th Results: Performance in 2025

This year, 1,03,308 students took the exam, and 77,315 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 74.83%, according to media reports. There were 51,717 male candidates, and 37,214 of them passed the exam, giving male students a pass rate of 71.95%.

In 2024, the girls outperformed the boys with a greater overall pass percentage of 77 per cent compared to 72 per cent scored by the boys. In the Arts stream, 64 per cent of boys and 72 per cent of girls passed. In Commerce, the pass rate was higher, with 79 per cent of boys and 90 per cent of girls succeeding. For the Science stream, 76 per cent of boys and 80 per cent of girls cleared their exams.

 

