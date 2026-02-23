JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2026: Jammu & Kashmir board examination begins

To pass, candidates must secure at least 33 marks in English, while elective subjects demand a minimum of 36 per cent overall.(representative image/ Pexels)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has commenced the Class 12th board exams for all soft zones from today. The first exam for Class 12 is general English. The exam, which began at 10 am, requires students to carry their admit card and school ID for verification. To pass, candidates are required to secure at least 33 marks in English, while elective subjects demand a minimum of 36 per cent overall.

The Class 12 board examinations will run from February 23 to March 28, with strict adherence to the passing criteria set by JKBOSE. As per Greater Kashmir, in Class 12, 39,226 students of the summer zone Jammu Division are taking the examinations.