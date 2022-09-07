JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 declared for Kargil Division: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, tap on the link that reads, ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials in the empty spaces and login.

Step 5: The result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your JKBOSE class 12 result for further use and reference.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education and is the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K board is administered by the state government and has the primary role to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for all the affiliated schools in the state.

Candidates can check and download the JKBOSE class 12 scorecard using login credentials such as roll number and registration number.