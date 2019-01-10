JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation, check process here

JKBOSE class 12 re-evaluation: After releasing the result, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has started the process of re-evaluation for the class 12 exams. The process is only for the students of class 12 of Jammu region winter zone. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation on the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Advertising

In the Jammu Class 12 results, the top three positions in the science stream have been grabbed by girl students from the same school. Aqsa Farooq of Green Model School in Doda has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent followed by Shavaya and Syrish Kousar.

JKBOSE class 12 re-evaluation: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: If you see a landing page with the result click, ‘visit homepage’

Step 3: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE 2019 revaluation process’ link in the right-hand corner

Step 4: A new page will open, log-in using registration

Step 5: Apply for the subject you want to apply

Advertising

JKBOSE has recently announced class 12 Jammu and class 10 Kashmir winter zone result on its website — jkbose.ac.in.