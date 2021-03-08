JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir division 2020 result released, here’s how to check

JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir division 2020 result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) today declared the results for class 12 annual regular exams for the Kashmir division. All those students who had appeared for the same can also check the result through the official websites- jkbose.ac.in or partner websites.

The result of class 10 Kashmir division was earlier released in February. The exams for both classes 10, 12 was held in November with Covid-19 precautions.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jkbose.ac.in, jkbose.gov.in

Step 2: On the subsidiary website, the student must click on the first tab i.e. JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, the candidate is redirected to another webpage where they can search their result with the roll number

Step 4: The candidate must enter their roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded for future purposes.

The results for class 12 are available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.