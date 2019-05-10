Declared! JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu result 2019: Steps to download

JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBoSE) has release the class 12 board exam results today. The result is for Jammu division, exams for which were held from February 23 to March 18, 2019. Students can check their result at the official website, jkbose.ac.in, jkboseresults.net and indiaresult.com.

Advertising

The JKBOSE class 12 Jammu exams 2019 was to be declared at 6 pm today but the link for the same has been uploaded. Over 35,000 students appeared for the exam and were awaiting the results. Students can also check the result via SMS by typing jkbose12 <space> roll number and send it to 5686850.

In Pictures| JKBOSE class 12 Jammu result 2019: How to download

JKBOSE class 12 result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JKBOSE class 12 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students need to download take a print out of their results. The same will act as provisional mark sheet. Candidates will get the official mark sheet from their respective schools.

Advertising

Last year the result was declared on May 25, 2018. Following the suite of other boards, the JKBOSE has also declared the result early today. Earlier, CBSE had declared the class 12 result in the record time of 28 days. Last year too, JKBOSE declared the result for class 10 Jammu exams in record 48 days’ time.

The pass percentage of JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu result is expected to rise this year. The pass percentage has been following since 2017. In 2018 as many as 54.53 per cent students passed the exam which was a decline from 2017’s pass percentage which was recorded at 61.44 per cent and in 2016 as many as 75.46 per cent cleared the JKBOSE class 12 Jammu exam. Experts are expecting the number of students passing the exam to increase this year but the real figures will be declared today with the result.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE recently declared Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 results of Kashmir division. The Board had also declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region.