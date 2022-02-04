JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

JKBOSE 2021 Jammu division result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of Class 12 board exams for the Jammu division. Students of all streams- Science, Commerce, and Humanities, who appeared for the exam can access the result at- jkbose.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exams for the Jammu division were conducted from November 9, 2021 to December 4, 2021. Mohammed Saheem Mir of Kilhotran took first place in the Science stream with 99.2 per cent, Shabbu Kumari of Doda topped the class 12 Arts stream with 96.6 per cent, while Mahira Mushtaq of Nagseni Kishtwar topped the Commerce stream with 85.4 per cent.

JKBOSE 2021 Jammu division Class 12 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the website, click on the tab ‘JKBOSE 2021 Class 12 Jammu division result’

Step 3: Enter required credentials on the redirected page

Step 4: Click on the ‘view result’ tab.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode at various centres with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. Students had to take a consent letter from their parents to appear for the exam in the respective exam centre.