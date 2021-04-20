JKBOSE Class 11th result of Kashmir division declared: Here’s direct link

April 20, 2021 12:30:09 pm
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) result for 2021 for Kashmir Division students. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results at the official website of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.
How to check the result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE
Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ in the homepage
Step 3: Log in with the roll number
Step 4: Take a printout for further reference
Click here for the direct link to check the result.
The JKBOSE has also declared the Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) Kargil Division Result. Students can check the result online. Here’s the direct link to check the result.
