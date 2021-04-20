JKBOSE Class 11th result of Kashmir division declared: Here’s direct link

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) result for 2021 for Kashmir Division students. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results at the official website of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ in the homepage

Step 3: Log in with the roll number

Step 4: Take a printout for further reference

Click here for the direct link to check the result.

The JKBOSE has also declared the Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) Kargil Division Result. Students can check the result online. Here’s the direct link to check the result.