Thursday, April 08, 2021
JKBOSE Class 11th result of Jammu division declared: Here’s direct link

JKBOSE 11th result: Students who appeared in the examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 11:57:52 am
JKBOSE 11th result, jkbose.ac.in, JKBOSE class 11 results 2020, JKBOSE result link, JKBOSE, education news, jammu school exam, jammu exam result,The result is available at the official website of JKBOSE.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 11 results for the Jammu winter zone regular exam. The result is available on the official website of JKBOSE. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference

To get the direct link to the result, click here. Students can log in using roll numbers to get the result.

