JKBOSE Class 11th result of Jammu division declared: Here’s direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 11 results for the Jammu winter zone regular exam. The result is available on the official website of JKBOSE. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
How to check the result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials
Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference
To get the direct link to the result, click here. Students can log in using roll numbers to get the result.
