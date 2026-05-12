JKBOSE 11th Result 2026 Announced: Where and how to check results?

JKBOSE 11th Result 2026: How to check? (Screengrab from official website)

JKBOSE 11th Result 2026 Declared: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11 examination results 2026. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Part-I examinations can now check and download their scorecards through the official JKBOSE website at jkresults.nic.in.

The board has activated the online result link for students from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Candidates will be required to use their roll number and registration details to access the provisional marksheet online. The result includes subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.

Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the online marksheet after downloading it. The digital scorecard available on the website is provisional in nature, while the original marksheets and certificates will later be distributed through respective schools affiliated with JKBOSE.