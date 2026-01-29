JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: When will winter zone result be out?

Jammu and Kashmir JKbose Class 11th result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 11 exam results for the winter zone. The JKBOSE official website – jkbose.nic.in website will be hosting the Class 11 November -December 2025 result for the winter zone, when announced.
The Jammu Kashmir board Class 11 winter session exam was conducted between November 19 and December 13, 2025. Students unsatisfied with the results will also be able to raise grievances and get their answer sheets revaluated.
Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: On the next window, go to the Class 11 annual exam results
Step 4: Log in using their registration number and roll number
Step 5: Submit and download the JKBOSE Class 11 result
The JKBOSE November 2025 Class 11 result marksheet will be available online for download. If students spot any errors, they can contact their school or JKBOSE authorities at the earliest. The marksheet will contain the board name, exam name, student’s name, roll number, registration number, class and stream, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and result status – pass/fail. Students will have to collect the JKBOSE November 2025 Class 11 result hard copies from their respective schools. Schools will distribute the JKBOSE Class 11 marksheets after the results are declared online.
The JKBOSE Class 11 results of those candidates who apply for revaluation of Class 11 exams will be declared at a later date. The official website will make the link to the revised result available. The result announced will be considered final.
