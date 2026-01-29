JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: When will winter zone result be out?

The JKBOSE official website – jkbose.nic.in website will be hosting the Class 11 November -December 2025 result for the winter zone (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative)

Jammu and Kashmir JKbose Class 11th result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 11 exam results for the winter zone. The JKBOSE official website – jkbose.nic.in website will be hosting the Class 11 November -December 2025 result for the winter zone, when announced.

The Jammu Kashmir board Class 11 winter session exam was conducted between November 19 and December 13, 2025. Students unsatisfied with the results will also be able to raise grievances and get their answer sheets revaluated.

JKBOSE Class 11 exam results: How to check

Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: On the next window, go to the Class 11 annual exam results