JKBOSE Class 11 result for private candidates for Kashmir and Kargil division released, how to check

JKBOSE 11th result 2019: JKBOSE The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for private candidates of Class 11 for the Kashmir and Kargil division. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier, JKBOSE had declared the result for class 11 or HS result for Kashmir division. Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore has secured number one rank with 493 marks out of the total 500 in commerce stream.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 Kashmir and Kargil division: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Class 11 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, click submit

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out, it will act as a provisional mark sheet.

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts the exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.