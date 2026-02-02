JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: Winter zone results out at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE has clarified that the online marksheets released are provisional, with students required to collect their original certificates from respective schools following the official declaration. (Representative Image/Express)

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today declared the Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025. Candidates from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions can now check their scores online. The results have been published on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

In a related development, JKBOSE has opened the online application window for revaluation and photocopies of answer scripts for Class 10 and Class 12 (Annual Regular Oct–Nov 2025).

The Jammu Kashmir board Class 11 winter session exam was conducted between November 19 and December 13, 2025. Students unsatisfied with the results will also be able to raise grievances and get their answer sheets revaluated.