JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: Winter zone results out at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today declared the Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025. Candidates from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions can now check their scores online. The results have been published on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.
JKBOSE has clarified that the online marksheets released are provisional, with students required to collect their original certificates from respective schools following the official declaration.
In a related development, JKBOSE has opened the online application window for revaluation and photocopies of answer scripts for Class 10 and Class 12 (Annual Regular Oct–Nov 2025).
The Jammu Kashmir board Class 11 winter session exam was conducted between November 19 and December 13, 2025. Students unsatisfied with the results will also be able to raise grievances and get their answer sheets revaluated.
Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: On the next window, go to the Class 11 annual exam results
Step 4: Log in using their registration number and roll number
Step 5: Submit and download the JKBOSE Class 11 result
The JKBOSE November 2026 Class 11 result marksheet will be available online for download. If students spot any errors, they can contact their school or JKBOSE authorities at the earliest. The marksheet will contain the board name, exam name, student’s name, roll number, registration number, class and stream, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and result status – pass/fail. Students will have to collect the JKBOSE November 2026 Class 11 result hard copies from their respective schools. Schools will distribute the JKBOSE Class 11 marksheets after the results are declared online.
