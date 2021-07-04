JKBOSE Class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday has declared the result for class 11 students for the summer zone. The board has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 through the website. To check their marks, students need to enter their roll number and other details.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11 result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘enter main site’

Step 3: Open the 11th result 2021 link for the summer zone.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on submit

Step 5: JKBOSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Recently, the JKBOSE had declared the results of Class 10 summer zone Jammu division. The result had been released on the official website jkbose.ac.in. A total of 81 per cent of girls cleared the exam while the pass percentage for boys was 75 per cent. This year, girls have outperformed boys. The government schools performed better with a success rate of 67.04 per cent as compared to that of 55.88 per cent last year, hence recording a leap of 11.16 per cent.

In 2020, as many as 70 per cent of students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 72 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam passed it as compared to 68 per cent boys.