JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir division result declared: Check how to download scorecard

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced results for class 11 (Kashmir division). The students who appeared for the class 11 examinations can now check their scores from the official JKBOSE website — jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can log on to the official JKBOSE website using their roll number to check their class 11 Kashmir division results.

JKBOSE class 11 Kashmir division: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website — jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11) AR-2021-Kashmir’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter your roll number and the security captcha shown.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ and your JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 for the Kashmir division will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save the scorecard for future reference.

In the beginning of this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had also announced Kargil division result for classes 10 and 12.The board had also recently declared the class 10 result for schools in its Jammu division in which girl students outshined boys by scoring a higher pass percentage of 72.70 per cent, and results for JKBOSE Leh division were also announced March.

Now, the Board is gearing up to conduct exams for classes 10 and 12 for Summer zone Jammu Division. Class 10 exams will commence from March 29 and will end on April 16 and the class 12 board exams will take place between March 25 and May 2, 2022.