JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir result declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE class 11 result at jkbose.ac.in (Representational image) JKBOSE class 11 result at jkbose.ac.in (Representational image)

JKBOSE class 11 Kashmir result: The Jammu Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for the class 11 or Higher Secondary Part One result for students of Kashmir region. Those who appeared in the exam can check their result at jkbose.ac.in or jkbose.jk.gov.in.

To pass the exam, one needs to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as in aggregate. Those who clear the annual exams will be allowed to appear for class 12 board exams next year. Meanwhile, JKBOSE 2020 exams will begin from February 27.

JKBOSE class 11 Kashmir result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Fill details and log-in

Step 4: Result will be visible

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts the exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

