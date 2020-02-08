JKBOSE class 11 Jammu result declared: How to check score, passing marks

JKBOSE class 11 result at jkbose.ac.in (Representational image) JKBOSE class 11 result at jkbose.ac.in (Representational image)

JKBOSE class 11 Jammu result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the result for class 11 students from Jammu region. The result can be checked at jkbose.ac.in or jkbose.gov.in.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subjects as well as over all. Students also need to pass in practical exams separately by securing 33 per cent marks.

JKBOSE class 11 Jammu result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the class 11 link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

Those who clear class 11 will be eligible to appear for class 12. The JKBOSe class 12 exam for the ongoing session will begin fri February 27 and will contiue till March 26, 2020.

