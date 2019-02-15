JKBOSE 11th Jammu division result 2018 declared at jkbose.ac.in

Toggle Menu
JKBOSE class 11 Jammu result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for class 11 of the Jammu division on its official website — jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE class 11 Jammu result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for class 11 of the Jammu division on its official website — jkbose.ac.in. The board has on Thursday published the result for class 11 Kashmir division.

As per local media reports, Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore has secured the number one rank in the JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir examination. She has scored 493 marks out of the total 500 in the commerce stream.

JKBOSE class 11 Jammu result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘JKBOSE part-I (class 11) Jammu result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

JKBOSE has in January announced the result of class 12 Kashmir division where Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, has topped the merit list in Arts by scoring 493 out of a total of 500 marks and her schoolmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492.

Candidates need to download and take print out of the result for future reference. Over 4,225 schools are affiliated to JKBOSE. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

