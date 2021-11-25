JKBOSE class 11 datesheet released, check details and guidelines

JKBOSE Class 11 date sheet 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet of Class 11 for Jammu province (winter zone). The datesheet has been released for the part-1 examination and candidates can check the exam schedule at jkbose.nic.in.

As per the schedule, exams for class 11 is scheduled to be conducted from December 11 to January 1, 2022. “The examinees are advised to adhere to the instructions strictly given on the backside of the admit cards and bring the same (admit card) on all days of examination for verification”, reads the official notification.

The datesheet has been released for the winter zone, Jammu Division. Candidates should note that the exam would be conducted from 11:30 am. Head of Institutes and superintendents should ensure that all the exam halls are completely sanitized. it should also be ensured that the health department and administration should ensure that strict SOPs are followed.

“The external practical examination in all the concerned subjects shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level before theory examination and submit the award rolls internal and external practicals to the Joint Secretary, Secrecy, JD up to December 12, 2021,” the notification added.