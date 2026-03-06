JKBOSE revises syllabus for Class 11 and 12 for these subjects

The JEE syllabus revolves around these Physics, Chemistry and Math, therefore choosing them guarantees that the students are exposed to the appropriate material at an early age. (Representative image/ Source: Canva AI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified changes in the syllabus for four subjects in Classes 11 and 12, while keeping the courses of study for Classes 9 and 10 unchanged for the ongoing academic cycle.

The board has also issued a separate directive warning affiliated private schools in the Jammu Division to strictly follow its prescribed curriculum and textbooks or face penalties.

Four subjects revised, rest remain unchanged

According to the official notification, syllabus revisions are limited to Punjabi and Physical Education in Class 11, and Education and Environmental Science in Class 12. All other subjects for these classes will continue under the existing framework.

For Classes 9 and 10, JKBOSE confirmed that the syllabus remains unchanged for Academic Session 2025–26 in the Kashmir Division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu Division. The same courses of study will also apply for Academic Session 2026–27 in the summer zone areas of the Jammu Division.