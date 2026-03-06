JKBOSE revises syllabus for Class 11 and 12 for these subjects

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified changes in the syllabus for four subjects in Classes 11 and 12, while keeping the courses of study for Classes 9 and 10 unchanged for the ongoing academic cycle.
The board has also issued a separate directive warning affiliated private schools in the Jammu Division to strictly follow its prescribed curriculum and textbooks or face penalties.
According to the official notification, syllabus revisions are limited to Punjabi and Physical Education in Class 11, and Education and Environmental Science in Class 12. All other subjects for these classes will continue under the existing framework.
For Classes 9 and 10, JKBOSE confirmed that the syllabus remains unchanged for Academic Session 2025–26 in the Kashmir Division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu Division. The same courses of study will also apply for Academic Session 2026–27 in the summer zone areas of the Jammu Division.
The revised syllabus for the four notified subjects is available on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in.
Question papers for both regular and fresh private candidates appearing in the annual examinations will be set from the revised syllabus of the four affected subjects.
The annual session examinations are scheduled for October–November 2026 in the Kashmir Division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu Division. For summer zone areas of the Jammu Division, the examinations are slated for February–March 2027.
In a separate circular, JKBOSE has reiterated its directive to all affiliated private schools in the Jammu Division to strictly implement the board’s prescribed curriculum and textbooks for Classes 1 to 12 — in letter and spirit. The notice is titled: “Mandatory Implementation of JKBOSE Curriculum and Prescribed Text Books and Intimation regarding Inspection.”
The board cited the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, read with the J&K School Education Rules, 2010, which make it obligatory for every affiliated institution to follow the curriculum and textbooks prescribed by JKBOSE.
The circular warned that any deviation or non-compliance with the board’s directions would attract disciplinary action, including the imposition of penalties as per JKBOSE norms.
JKBOSE further stated that inspection teams are likely to visit affiliated private schools in the Jammu Division to verify whether the prescribed curriculum and textbooks are actually being used. Schools found prescribing or enforcing books or material other than those published and prescribed by JKBOSE will face strict action, the board said.
All heads of institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance to avoid adverse action. The circular has been marked as ‘most urgent’.