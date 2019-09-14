JKBOSE class 11, 12 bi-annual result 2019 for winter zone released: How to check

JKBOSE bi-annual result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the result for the bi-annual result 2019 for higher secondary part one or class 11, Jammu winter zone, higher secondary part two or class 12 annual private and bi-annual exams in Kargil region. The result for bi-annual class 10 winter zone is also released.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, jkbose.ac.in, jkbose.jk.gov.in, and jkbose.co.in. Students can also check the result via SMS by typing jkbose12/jkbose11 <space> roll number and send it to 5686850.

JKBOSE bi-annual result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The bi-annual result for the summer division was declared earlier. Students need to download take a print out of their results. The same will act as provisional mark sheet. Candidates will get the official mark sheet from their respective schools.