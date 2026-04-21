JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Summer zone result marksheets out

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on April 21 declared the result of class 10 summer zone. Students can access their result from the official website of the board at jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.jk.gov.in, after the results are published by the board. Apart from the official website the result will also be accessible at Digilocker and UMANG app.

The class 10 exam was conducted between February 17 to March 10, 2026 in the written format by the board. The exam was held between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

When did JKBOSE declare their result in the past few years?

In the previous year, the class 10 results for JKBOSE were published on May 1. The exam took place between February 15 to March 19, 2025. The overall pass percentage was 79.94 per cent. A total of 1,45,671 students appeared for the exam for the academic year. Out of them 1,16,453 students have passed the exam. The pass percentage between the boys and girls were 81.24 per cent and 78.74 pass per cent.