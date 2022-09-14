JKBOSE Class 10th Kashmir division result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education today declared the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Kashmir Division. Students can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website-jkbose.nic.in.

This year, the secondary school examination was held by JKBOSE for Class 10 students private and bi-annual schools in the Kashmir Division from March 29 to April 16.

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for JKBOSE-jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on Kashmir Division under the Result tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to a new page, tap on the ‘click for Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir’.

Step 5: Type in credentials such as name and roll number and tap on submit.

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th Result would be shown on the display.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your JKBOSE class 10 result for future use and reference.

Candidates have to secure at least 33 percent aggregate to pass in the JKBOSE class 10 exam. Alongside the overall percentage, candidates have to secure 33 percent in each subject, including the practical exams.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the prime conducting body for examinations of classes 10 and 12 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.