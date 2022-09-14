scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

JKBOSE Class 10th Kashmir division result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check

JKBOSE Class 10 Results: Students can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website-jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2022, jkbose.nic.in, How to check JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division Results 2022, How to download JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division Results 2022, JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division Results 2022Besides the overall percentage, candidates have to secure 33 percent in each subject, including the practical exams.

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education today declared the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Kashmir Division. Students can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website-jkbose.nic.in.

This year, the secondary school examination was held by JKBOSE for Class 10 students private and bi-annual schools in the Kashmir Division from March 29 to April 16.

Read |UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Here’s how to check score card at upresults.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for JKBOSE-jkbose.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

Step 2: Tap on Kashmir Division under the Result tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to a new page, tap on the ‘click for Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir’.

Step 5: Type in credentials such as name and roll number and tap on submit.

Advertisement

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th Result would be shown on the display.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your JKBOSE class 10 result for future use and reference.

Also Read |BSEH Haryana board 10th, 12th compartment exams date sheet released; check schedule

Candidates have to secure at least 33 percent aggregate to pass in the JKBOSE class 10 exam. Alongside the overall percentage, candidates have to secure 33 percent in each subject, including the practical exams.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the prime conducting body for examinations of classes 10 and 12 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:16:12 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – DART, the space mission

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement