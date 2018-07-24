JKBOSE class 10th, 12th Kargil division results 2018 declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE class 10th, 12th Kargil division results 2018: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in JKBOSE class 10th, 12th Kargil division results 2018: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE class 10th, 12th Kargil division results 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for class 10 and 12 Kargil division results. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in. The board has also shared the result link with partner website – indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 exam results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest results’, click on ‘HSC part two results or class 10 results Kargil division’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

There are over 4,225 affiliated schools affiliated to the Board. It is also the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd