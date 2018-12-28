JKBOSE 10th Jammu winter zone result soon at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th result: The result for annual class 10 or matric exams held in November of Jammu zone is expected to be released soon. The Jammu and Kashmir state board of school education has already released the class 12 winter zone results on its official website – jkbose.ac.in.

Read | JKBOSE class 12 winter zone results declared

Advertising

Last year, 69,056 students appeared in the class 10 exam out of which 43,464 have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 62.94 per cent. The last date for admission-cum-permission forms pertaining class 10 for failure/re-appear/private backlog/fresh candidates of winter zone areas of Jammu province including Leh for the session bi-annual 2018 winter zone was earlier extended up to November 28, 2018. A fee of Rs 3,250 will be applicable per candidate.

JKBOSE class 10 winter zone result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘results’ in top bar

Step 3: Click on Jammu/Kashmir region and click on class 10 under scroll down menu.

Advertising

Step 4: Click on the link ‘check class 10 result’ and download

The link will be activated once the result is announced. Meanwhile, JKBOSE has extended the schedule for submission of permission cum admission forms of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Bi-Annual 2018-19.

For students who are planning to take admission in the National Academy, Dhanore, Rajouri, the board has a released special notice, the Jammu Kashmir Board has clarified that the school is not affiliated to Jammu and Kashmir state Board of school education for running class 9 and class 10. “It is advised not to seek admission in the school in case any student enrols in class 9/class 10 in above-said school, it shall be at own risk and responsibility,” the official notification.