JKBOSE Class 10th result (Summer) 2021 for Jammu division declared

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 summer zone Jammu division result today. The result has been released on the official website jkbose.ac.in. To check the result, students need to enter their roll number and other details.

A total of 81 per cent of girls cleared the exam while the pass percentage for boys is 75 per cent. This year, girls have outperformed boys. The government schools have performed better with a success rate of 67.04 per cent as compared to that of 55.88 per cent last year, hence recording a leap of 11.16 per cent.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha congratulated the students through the official Twiter handle. “I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year,” he tweeted.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘enter main site’

Step 3: Open the 10th result 2021 link for the summer zone.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on submit

Step 5: JKBOSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen

In 2020, as many as 70 per cent of students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 72 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam passed it as compared to 68 per cent boys. For the government schools, the pass percentage was 55.88 per cent. Private schools recorded better results with 84.64 per cent students from private schools clearing the exam. As many as 28,111 government schools and 25696 private schools have passed the exam.