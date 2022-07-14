JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Score for Jammu division declared; here’s how to check

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE class 10 result 2022 for Jammu division today, July 14, 2022. Students who appeared for class 10 exams can now check their score on the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.ac.in.

This year, the JKBOSE Jammu division exams for class 10 were successfully conducted between March 29 and April 16, 2022. The scores for the same have now been released by the Board.

JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘results’ tab available on the home page.

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Jammu division’. You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Click on the link for JKBOSE result 2022 Class 10 summer zone (Jammu Division).

Step 5: Key in roll number and registration number, along with security captcha, to login. The result for JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division result will be visible on your screen.

Students are advised to download and save the score card for future reference. Additionally, students should ensure they double check all the personal and other details mentioned on the individual score card to ensure there is no spelling or factual error.

The Board had announced results for class 12 Jammu division on June 30, where the Board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 70 per cent where girls have outshone boys this time, scoring the highest in all streams.