JKBOSE class 10 Jammu division re-evaluation result declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE class 10 reevaluation result: List of candidates applied for re-evaluation class 10 winter zone Jammu result released at jkbose.ac.in. Revised results of a total of 814 candidates have been declared.

JKBOSE class 10 reevaluation result announced at jkbose.ac.in. (Representational Image)

JKBOSE class 10 reevaluation result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had declared the result for the class 10 annual regular 2018 result for Jammu division, winter-zone on its official website, jkbose.ac.in. The result is for the re-evaluation exam.

In case, a candidate finds any error in the list uploaded they can raise their concern at reevaljd@jkbose.ac.in, or can visit the office of the joint secretary, JKBOSE, Rehari Colony, Jammu along with the relevant documents. According to the official release, candidates will only have one week’s time to raise objections, if any.

JKBOSE class 10 reevaluation result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘view all’ under notification

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘list of candidates applied for reevaluation class 10 winter zone Jammu result’

Step 5: A new window will open

Step 6: Scroll down the PDF format, find your roll number

Candidates need to save the result documents for future reference. In case a candidate wishes to raise an objection, they need supporting documents along with it. JKBOSE has released revised results for a total of 814 candidates.

