JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division result declared: Here’s how to check

JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division 2021 result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) today declared the results for class 10 regular exams for the Jammu division. All those students who had appeared for the same can also check the result through the official websites- jkbose.nic.in

​​The secondary exams were conducted from November 20 to December 6, 2021. JKBOSE earlier announced the result of class 12 Kashmir division result on February 8, and Jammu Division – Winter Zone on February 4.

JKBOSE Class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jkbose.co.in, jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the subsidiary website, the student must click on the first tab i.e. JKBOSE class 10 Kashmir result

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, the candidate is redirected to another webpage where they can search their result with the roll number

Step 4: The candidate must enter their roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded for future purposes.

​​The results for class 10 are available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.