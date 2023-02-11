scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet released

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board datesheet 2023: As per the exam schedule, JKBOSE class 10 exam will start on March 9 and will end on April 5. The class 11 exam will begin on March 6 and end on April 19.

jkbose class 10, 12 datesheet releasedThe class 12 exam will begin on March 8 and end on April 2. (File image)

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of State Education today released the class 10, 11 and class 12 date sheets for the soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates can check the datasheet at the official website at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exams datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the date sheet link

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference.

​​Last year, the JKBOSE class 12 results were declared on February 9 for the Kashmir division and the results for the Jammu division were announced on June 30. In the Jammu division, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 70 per cent where girls have outshone boys this time, scoring the highest in all streams. As many as 75 per cent students got distinctions, and 60 per cent secured first division.

In 2022, class 10 results for the Kashmir division were declared on September 14, while for the Jammu division, they were declared on July 14. For Kargil division, the results were announced on March 5 for classes 10 and 12.

 

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 15:55 IST
