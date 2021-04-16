JKBOSE cancels Class 10 board exams, Class 12 exams postponed

JKBOSE class 10 exams cancelled, situation to conduct class 12 exams to be reviewed after May 15

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards deferred board exams, the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has also decided to follow the suit. The board exams for class 10 have been cancelled whereas exams for class 12 have been postponed.

The class 12 board exams will be conducted based on an assessment of the situation, which will be held after a month i.e on May 15. The announcement was made through the Twitter handle of the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In case of ongoing class 12 exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month,” read the tweet.

Students of JKBOSE class 10 will be promoted based on internal assessment and exams for which the students have already appeared.

— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2021

“In view of rising cases of #COVID19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment,” read another tweet by the LG office’s Twitter handle.

Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) across the country are also rescheduling exams. Similarly, Jammu University has also postponed exams all exams till April 20, except for MBBS, BDS and BAMS courses.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 1,086 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 248 travellers, taking the infection count to 1,41,736.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have also postponed class 12 state board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.