JKBOSE bi-annual HSC 11th Jammu winter zone result 2019 declared: How to download

JKBOSE bi-annual 11th result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for the first past of the higher secondary biannual exams conducted in private mode for winter zone of Jammu region. The result is available at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Those who have appeared for the exam can check their exam results online or via SMS. To check reuslt on SMS, candidates need to type jkbose11<space>roll number and send it to 5686850. In case the candidates want to apply for a photocopy of their answer scripts they can do so by August 7 and applications for re-evaluation will be available from August 14, 2019.

JKBOSE bi-annual 11th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘biannual higher secondary part 1 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The print out of result will act as a provisional mark sheet while the board releases the official mark sheets. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks. The board has earlier declared the result for the JKBOSE 12th bi-annual Jammu winter zone 12th result 2019.