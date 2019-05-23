JKBOSE 12th results 2019 for Kashmir division declared: How to check at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th result 2019: The result for annual class 12 or higher secondary exams held in November of Kashmir division has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The students who appeared in the plus two examination can check the results through the official website – jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE has already released the results of class 10 of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and results of class 12 of Jammu zone.

The exams of class 12 were held in October/November last year and the result is also available at the partner website — indiaresults.com. The result is also available through SMS mode. The students have to type jkbose12 followed by a space roll number and the send the same to 5676750 e.g ‘jkbose12 Roll No.”

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual Private Bi-Annual 2018-19 (Kashmir Division)’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage of Kashmir class 12 exam was 52 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys as girls reported 54 per cent pass percentage as compared to 50 per cent boys. A total of 70,000 students appeared for the exam.