JKBOSE 12th Result (Summer) 2020 for Jammu division declared, pass percentage at 77%

JKBOSE 12th Result (Summer) 2020: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the results for Jammu division class 12 on Sunday, June 28. Students can check their exam result on the official website – jkbose.ac.in or partner websites. Earlier, the result of class 10 was announced on June 15.

A total of 77 per cent students cleared the exam successfully, with girls outperforming boys with a passing percentage of 82 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is 73 per cent. Ritika Sharma from Arts is the overall topper with 99 per cent marks, Anshul Thakur has secured the top position in Science with 98.6 per cent, while Kirti is the topper in Commerce with 98.4 per cent.

Around 10,563 students secured first division, the second division was obtained by 5,714 students, and third division by 672 students. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

JKBOSE 12th results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the subsidiary website, the student must click on the first tab i.e. JKBOSE Jammu Annual regular result

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, the candidate is redirected to another webpage where they can search their result with the roll number

Step 4: The candidate must enter their roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded for future purposes.

The result of JK Board 2020 for Class 10 and 12 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Candidates must download their JK Board result for future reference. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools once the lockdown is lifted.

