JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22: Kashmir division result announced, check how to download

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 12 result for 2021-22 academic session for Kashmir Division has been declared. Students can visit the official website — jkbose.nic.in — to check the result.

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Annual Regular Part II Kashmir Division examinations can search their result by name or roll number on the official website.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Locate ‘Results’ tab on the homepage and select ‘Kashmir division’ from the drop down menu.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the link that reads ‘View result of higher secondary part II (12th class), session annual regular, Kashmir division’

Step 4: Enter your roll number or name, and click on ‘submit’ after entering the captcha.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on your screen. Save and download it for future reference.

Students should remember that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will soon be releasing a separate mark sheet, which can be collected from the board’s office. In addition tot his, individual scorecards will also be available with the respective schools of students.

Nearly 75 per cent of the 72,000 candidates have passed the 12th Class examination conducted by JKBOSE in November last year, and it was girls who took the first position in Science, Commerce and Home Science streams.