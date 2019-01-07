JKBOSE 12th result 2018 for Kashmir zone declared, check at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE Kashmir division 12th result 2018: The result for annual class 12 or higher secondary exams held in November of Kashmir zone has been declared. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website – jkbose.ac.in.

The board has already released the results of 10th standard of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and results of 12th standard of Jammu zone.

JKBOSE Kashmir division 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Examination Annual Regular 2018 Winter Zone Kashmir Division’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In the Jammu Class 12 results, the top three positions in the science stream have been grabbed by girl students from the same school. Aqsa Farooq of Green Model School in Doda has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent followed by Shavaya and Syrish Kousar. From the commerce stream, Mudassir Mushtaq Butt from the Government HR Secondary School (BOYS), Kishtwar has got the top position scoring 84.4 per cent.

In the Arts stream, Asiya Kouser from Government HR Secondary School, Ramban is the topper scoring 92 per cent.