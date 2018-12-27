JKBOSE 12th part 2 Jammu winter zone result 2018 declared, Aqsa Farooq tops the exam

JKBOSE 12th results 2018: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of class 12 or Higher Secondary Part Two exams of Jammu division annual regular for winter zone on the official website. While the website address till now was jkbose.co.in or jkbose.gov.in, the board has now come up with the revamped website – jkbose.ac.in. From now on all results of JKBOSE will be hosted on the same website.

Advertising

The result of Class 12 annual, regular, winter zone 2018 will also be available through SMS. To access the result via SMS, follow the procedure written below:

Type jkbose12 ROLL NO* and send it to 5676750*

The top three positions in the science stream have been grabbed by girl students from the same school. Aqsa Farooq of Green Model School in Doda has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent followed by Shavaya and Syrish Kousar. From the commerce stream, Mudassir Mushtaq Butt from the Government HR Secondary School (BOYS), Kishtwar has got the top position scoring 84.4 per cent.

In the Arts stream, Asiya Kouser from Government HR Secondary School, Ramban is the topper scoring 92 per cent.

Advertising

JKBOSE 12th results 2018, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Examination Annual Regular 2018 Winter Zone Jammu Division’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference