JKBOSE 12th Kargil division results declared, check direct link

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBoSE) has declared the results for the higher secondary (Class 12) examinations of Kargil zone. The students who appeared in the plus two examination can check the results through the official website – jkbose.ac.in.

The exams of class 12 were held in October/ November last year and the result is also available at the partner website — indiaresults.com. The result is also available through SMS mode. The students have to type jkbose12 followed by a space roll number and the send the same to 5676750 e.g ‘jkbose12 Roll No.”

JKBOSE 12th Kargil division results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual Private Bi-Annual 2019-20 (Kashmir Division)’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the pass percentage of Kargil class 12 exam was 52 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys as girls reported 54 per cent pass percentage as compared to 50 per cent boys. A total of 70,000 students appeared for the exam.

