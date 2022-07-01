scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result declared: 70% students pass; girls surpass boys

A total of 7 students secured the first rank with 99.6% in Science, 5 with 98.8% in Arts, and Vanshika Mishra topped Commerce with a score of 99.4%

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 1:22:56 pm
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 examination for the Jammu division on Thursday, June 30. To check their results, students can enter their roll number to check JKBOSE Class 12 result 2022 online. The results for science, arts and commerce streams are available on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. 

The examination started on May 23 and concluded on June 16. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of  70 per cent where girls have outshone boys this time, scoring the highest in all streams. As many as 75 per cent students got distinctions, and 60 per cent secured first division

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose. nic.in 2022.

Step 2: Click on the “JK 12th result 2022” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the blank field.

Step 4: Click on ‘view result.’

Step 5: JKBOSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for further reference.

​​Bakshi Nagar from Bhargav Gupta of Boys’ Higher Secondary School bagged the first position with six others in the science stream by scoring 99.6 per cent. Ishika Khajuria acquired the top spot in arts with four others, scoring 98.8 per cent. Vanshika Mishra secured the first position in commerce by achieving the highest with 99.4 per cent marks.



